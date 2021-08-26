Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.58 Million Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Global X Internet of Things ETF comprises 1.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.46% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,412,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the second quarter valued at about $299,000.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.19. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $37.73.

