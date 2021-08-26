Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $32.36 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,571,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 3.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $32,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,638. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63.

