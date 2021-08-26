Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.96 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,939,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.02. 24,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,382. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

