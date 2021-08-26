Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,029,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,334. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.02 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20.

