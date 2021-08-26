Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 13,538 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.84. 25,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

