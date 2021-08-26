Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 28,969 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,969 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for 4.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.81% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $34,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,890.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 322,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 306,199 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the first quarter worth $5,965,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 266.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 201,466 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,941,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,882,000 after acquiring an additional 119,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,071,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after acquiring an additional 91,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,255. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

