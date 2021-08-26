Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,764 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF comprises 1.2% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of First Trust Water ETF worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIW stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,293. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $90.35.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

