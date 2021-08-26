Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIBR. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.21. 32,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.16. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

