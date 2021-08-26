Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,509 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,825,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,945,000 after purchasing an additional 488,049 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 550,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 546,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,152,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,040. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.03.

