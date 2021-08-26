Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $259,799.48 and approximately $3,795.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00121584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00154697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.96 or 0.99807694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.62 or 0.01016264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.96 or 0.06438511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 996,942 coins and its circulating supply is 984,750 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

