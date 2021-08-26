ClinTex CTi One Day Volume Hits $440,512.00 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $440,512.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.82 or 0.00749030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00097695 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

