Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $629 million-$633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

NYSE NET traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.27. 8,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $127.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of -273.86 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. KGI Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.13.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $6,305,058.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $819,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,051.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 871,129 shares of company stock valued at $92,260,146. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

