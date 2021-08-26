Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.44 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.110 EPS.

Shares of NET traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,735. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.71. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of -273.86 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NET. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.13.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $819,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,051.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 871,129 shares of company stock worth $92,260,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.