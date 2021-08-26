Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several research firms have commented on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

CLOV traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.66. 581,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,822,410. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 38.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

