CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the July 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CLST stock remained flat at $$0.18 on Thursday. 20,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,180. CLST has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17.
CLST Company Profile
