CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the July 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLST stock remained flat at $$0.18 on Thursday. 20,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,180. CLST has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17.

Get CLST alerts:

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for CLST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.