CM Life Sciences III (NASDAQ:CMLTU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 1,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 191,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth approximately $36,085,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth approximately $23,816,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth approximately $14,235,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth approximately $13,688,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth approximately $13,688,000.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

