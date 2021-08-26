CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of CMS Energy worth $17,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after buying an additional 2,447,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after buying an additional 952,241 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after buying an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,879,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS stock opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,514. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

