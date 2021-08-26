CNO Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 492,066 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

CNO Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 492,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,007,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 22.8% of CNO Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.77 during midday trading on Thursday. 317,973 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.