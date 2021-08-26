CNO Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

CNO Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 492,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,007,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 22.8% of CNO Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 98,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 280.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.77 on Thursday. 317,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.