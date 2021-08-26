Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CCEP opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

