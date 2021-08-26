Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CCEP stock opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04.

A number of research firms have commented on CCEP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

