Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $180,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock worth $1,805,248 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,930,000 after acquiring an additional 202,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,088,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,851,000 after acquiring an additional 165,992 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,602,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $71.88 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 653.51 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.87.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.68%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

