Coherent Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 607 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 947% compared to the average volume of 58 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,426,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,173,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent stock opened at $250.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.60. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

COHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

