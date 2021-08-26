Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Sells $31,900.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Bohrson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00.

NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $32.56. 687,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cohu by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

