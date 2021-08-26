CoinPoker Price Tops $0.0352 on Major Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $1,001.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

