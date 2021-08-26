Collective (CO2) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $292,051.00

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Collective has a total market capitalization of $324,278.16 and $292,051.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collective coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002638 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Collective has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4,800.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.18 or 0.00989176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.43 or 0.00757426 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

