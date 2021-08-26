Collective (CO2) Price Reaches $0.75 on Top Exchanges

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 44.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Collective coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Collective has traded down 46.7% against the US dollar. Collective has a total market cap of $197,092.66 and $289,404.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Collective alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.39 or 0.00745138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00097847 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.