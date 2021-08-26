Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI)’s share price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$168.02 and last traded at C$170.01. Approximately 26,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 50,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$170.10.

CIGI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group to C$194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$152.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.82%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (TSE:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

