Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.00. 8,082,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,347,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.10. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $270.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

