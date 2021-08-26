Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the July 29th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Commerzbank stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerzbank will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. lowered shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Commerzbank to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

