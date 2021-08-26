Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the July 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during trading on Thursday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.50.
Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile
