Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the July 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during trading on Thursday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

