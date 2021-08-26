Comparing dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) & L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and L3Harris Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A L3Harris Technologies $18.19 billion 2.58 $1.12 billion $11.60 20.11

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and L3Harris Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 0 0 N/A L3Harris Technologies 0 6 9 0 2.60

L3Harris Technologies has a consensus price target of $233.77, suggesting a potential upside of 0.22%. Given L3Harris Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe L3Harris Technologies is more favorable than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Profitability

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and L3Harris Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A L3Harris Technologies 8.17% 12.60% 7.10%

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. The Space and Airborne Systems segment comprises space payloads, sensors and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber defense; avionics; and electronic warfare. The Communication Systems segment comprises of tactical communications; broadband communications; integrated vision solutions; and public safety. The Aviation Systems segment compose defense aviation products; security, detection and other commercial aviation products; air traffic management; and commercial and military pilot training. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

