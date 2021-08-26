Comparing Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) and Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) and Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mister Car Wash and Monro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mister Car Wash 0 5 3 0 2.38 Monro 0 2 0 0 2.00

Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus price target of $23.63, indicating a potential upside of 25.13%. Monro has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.98%. Given Mister Car Wash’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mister Car Wash is more favorable than Monro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Mister Car Wash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Monro shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Monro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mister Car Wash and Monro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mister Car Wash N/A N/A N/A Monro 3.85% 7.02% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mister Car Wash and Monro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mister Car Wash N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Monro $1.13 billion 1.65 $34.32 million $1.14 48.55

Monro has higher revenue and earnings than Mister Car Wash.

Summary

Monro beats Mister Car Wash on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc. provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc. in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc. engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Car-X Tire & Auto, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Ken Towery’s Tire & Auto Care, Tire Barn Warehouse, and Free Service Tire & Auto Centers. The company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

