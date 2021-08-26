Comparing Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Singapore Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems 3.34% 3.17% 1.41% Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Telephone and Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Telephone and Data Systems pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Telephone and Data Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telephone and Data Systems and Singapore Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems 1 0 3 1 2.80 Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus price target of $29.70, suggesting a potential upside of 49.77%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Singapore Telecommunications.

Risk & Volatility

Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Singapore Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems $5.23 billion 0.44 $226.00 million $1.93 10.27 Singapore Telecommunications $11.35 billion 2.57 $405.70 million N/A N/A

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Telephone and Data Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats Singapore Telecommunications on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments. The TDS Telecom’s Wireline segment operates Wireline and Cable subsidiaries that provide communications services. The Cable segment provides interconnected voice over internet protocol and broadband services, including internet access. The company was founded by LeRoy T. Carlson in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments. The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

