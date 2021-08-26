Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Down 85.3% in August

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the July 29th total of 446,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.89. 78,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,692. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88 and a beta of 1.17. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $23.78.

CMPGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas raised Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $712.00.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

