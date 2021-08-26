Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock Position Raised by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $66.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.63. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMP. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.