Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.070-$-1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $347 million-$351 million.Confluent also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.230 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $52.91 on Thursday. Confluent has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $59.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFLT. UBS Group began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $40.40 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Confluent as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

