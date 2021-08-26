Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$91 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.070-$-1.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $52.91 on Thursday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $59.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Confluent at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

