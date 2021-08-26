Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$91 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.070-$-1.050 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $52.91 on Thursday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $59.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Confluent at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
