Conflux Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $66.23 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $288.71 million and $66.23 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 871,297,668 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

