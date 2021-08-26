Connectome One Day Trading Volume Reaches $737,891.00 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Connectome has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Connectome has a market capitalization of $119,286.02 and $737,891.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00052454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.52 or 0.00756530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00097467 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

