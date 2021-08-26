Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,310 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $37,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $214.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

