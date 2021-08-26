Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.99. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Construction Partners by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Construction Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Construction Partners by 718.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 155,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

