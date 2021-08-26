Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (OTC:CTGO) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $19.25. 3,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62.

Contango Ore Company Profile (OTC:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska.

