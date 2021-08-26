ContentBox (BOX) Market Capitalization Hits $3.05 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $1.71 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.75 or 0.00463725 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001052 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

