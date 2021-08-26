Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Down 84.5% in August

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the July 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTTAY. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 27,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,749. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

