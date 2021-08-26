CONTRACOIN Trading Up 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $13.54 million and $401,496.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 60.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.15 or 0.00164713 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,851,556 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

