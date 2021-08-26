Convergence Market Capitalization Tops $34.75 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Convergence has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Convergence has a market capitalization of $34.75 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00052506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.00757324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00098036 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,813,775 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

