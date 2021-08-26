Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 74,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,990. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.