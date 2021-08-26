Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 474 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.7% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $364.58. The stock had a trading volume of 301,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,810,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.66. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,725,809 shares of company stock worth $950,557,856. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

