Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

CPRT stock opened at $143.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

